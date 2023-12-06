The No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 34.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
  • This season, Rice has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 34.9% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at eighth.
  • The Owls put up an average of 77 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 50.4 the Cougars give up.
  • Rice has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Rice averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (81.1) than on the road (72.2).
  • At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.5.
  • At home, Rice sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UC Irvine L 83-68 Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 UT Martin W 98-78 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Houston Christian W 65-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

