The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, on a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The game on Wednesday, December 6 begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won nine of their 17 games when favored on the moneyline this season (52.9%).

Edmonton has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 53.5% chance to win.

Edmonton and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 14 of 22 games this season.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.

Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer two times so far this season. They lost both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 24 games this season.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 73 (18th) Goals 81 (7th) 79 (20th) Goals Allowed 77 (18th) 21 (7th) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 19 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (18th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Edmonton has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Edmonton hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Oilers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Oilers are ranked 18th in the NHL with 73 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Oilers rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.6 goals per game (79 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -6.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes went 6-3-1 in its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.

The Hurricanes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Hurricanes have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (81 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Hurricanes have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 77 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +4.

