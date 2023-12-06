The North Texas Eagles (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions' 79 points per game are 20.2 more points than the 58.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, UAPB is 3-6.

North Texas' record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 79 points.

The Eagles average 78.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 75.2 the Golden Lions allow.

When North Texas puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.

UAPB is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Golden Lions allow defensively.

The Golden Lions make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG%

14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 13 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

13 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

North Texas Schedule