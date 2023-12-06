How to Watch the North Texas vs. UAPB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The North Texas Eagles (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions' 79 points per game are 20.2 more points than the 58.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, UAPB is 3-6.
- North Texas' record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 79 points.
- The Eagles average 78.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 75.2 the Golden Lions allow.
- When North Texas puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.
- UAPB is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Golden Lions allow defensively.
- The Golden Lions make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 13 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Samford
|W 71-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|W 71-50
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 74-57
|UNT Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|UAPB
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
