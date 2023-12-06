The Dallas Mavericks (11-8) and the Utah Jazz (7-13) are slated to play on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Kyrie Irving is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 126-120, on Saturday. Luka Doncic was their high scorer with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 36 15 18 2 2 5 Derrick Jones Jr. 24 4 1 1 1 6 Dereck Lively 20 16 0 1 7 0

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is posting 31.4 points, 8.4 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

Irving's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dereck Lively's numbers for the season are 8.6 points, 7.8 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 72.2% from the field.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

Grant Williams is putting up 9.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 26.9 7.1 7.6 1.2 0.4 3 Kyrie Irving 20.5 3.3 3.5 0.5 0.2 2.4 Dereck Lively 7.7 7.5 1.2 0.5 1.8 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.5 3.8 1 0.5 0.7 2.1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.4 2.3 1.3 0.1 0 2.6

