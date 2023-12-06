Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Jazz on December 6, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Luka Doncic, John Collins and others when the Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: +100)
|9.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: +100)
- The 32.5 point total set for Doncic on Wednesday is 1.1 more than his scoring average on the season (31.4).
- He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Doncic has averaged 8.4 assists per game this year, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).
- Doncic has made 3.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Collins' 14.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has collected 8.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Collins has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Wednesday.
Keyonte George Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|2.5 (Over: +116)
- Wednesday's over/under for Keyonte George is 15.5 points. That is 5.0 more than his season average of 10.5.
- He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).
- George has averaged five assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).
- George has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
