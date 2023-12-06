The Utah Jazz (7-13), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the Dallas Mavericks (11-8).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Jazz matchup.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 118 (22nd in the NBA).

The Jazz have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (posting 112.1 points per game, 21st in league, while giving up 118.5 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a -128 scoring differential.

The teams average 230.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 236.5 points per game combined, 11.0 more points than this contest's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled an 11-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Mavericks and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

