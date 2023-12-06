Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 6?
Can we expect Jani Hakanpaa scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:39
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.