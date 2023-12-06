Jalen Green will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Green tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 107-97 loss against the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.0 18.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.8 PRA -- 26.9 27.2 PR -- 23.6 23.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.2



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Thunder

Green has taken 15.1 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 17.3% and 15.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Green is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Green's opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.7.

The Thunder allow 111.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 46.1 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have given up 26.1 per game, 16th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 18th in the NBA, allowing 13.2 makes per contest.

Jalen Green vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 16 14 2 2 2 1 0 2/4/2023 22 12 2 4 2 2 0 11/26/2022 34 28 2 9 6 0 0

