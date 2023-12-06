The Houston Cougars (8-0) aim to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Rice Betting Trends

Houston is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Games featuring the Cougars have gone over the point total just once this season.

Rice has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, four out of the Owls' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1700

+1700 Houston's national championship odds (+1700) place it just seventh-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is sixth-best.

Houston has a 5.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

