The Rice Owls (3-5) travel to face the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars are the 26th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 185th.
  • The 75.0 points per game the Cougars score are the same as the Owls give up.
  • Houston has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).
  • In home games, the Cougars allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than on the road (60.9).
  • When playing at home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in away games (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier W 66-60 Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center
12/16/2023 Texas A&M - Toyota Center

