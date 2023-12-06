The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

VanVleet, in his last game (December 2 loss against the Lakers), posted 22 points and seven assists.

In this article, we look at VanVleet's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.5 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.5 Assists 8.5 9.1 9.6 PRA -- 29.8 30.5 PR -- 20.7 20.9 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.9



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Thunder

VanVleet has taken 14.2 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 15.3% and 12.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 8.1 threes per game, or 22.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Thunder give up 111.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 46.1 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 16th in the league, conceding 26.1 per game.

The Thunder are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 34 19 5 6 3 1 4 11/11/2022 29 15 2 3 3 0 2

