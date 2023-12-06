On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Evgenii Dadonov going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Dadonov's shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:47 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:28 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.