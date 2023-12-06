The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Abilene Christian -6.5 139.5

Abilene Christian Betting Records & Stats

In six of eight games this season, Abilene Christian and its opponents have gone over 139.5 points.

Abilene Christian's games this year have an average total of 142.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Arizona's .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Abilene Christian's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Abilene Christian 6 75% 69 133 73.8 147.3 141.5 Northern Arizona 4 50% 64 133 73.5 147.3 145.1

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 69 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 73.5 the Lumberjacks allow.

Abilene Christian has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when putting up more than 73.5 points.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Abilene Christian 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 Northern Arizona 5-3-0 3-2 1-7-0

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Abilene Christian Northern Arizona 9-5 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 3-13 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

