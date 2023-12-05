Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Wilbarger County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christ Academy at Harrold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Harrold, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
