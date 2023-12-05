How to Watch the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) will attempt to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 59.4 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 61.6 the Islanders allow.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.
- Texas A&M-CC's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.
- The Islanders average 7.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Vaqueros give up (71.4).
- Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.
- The Islanders are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Vaqueros concede to opponents (43.4%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders
- Iyana Dorsey: 18.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
- Kade Hackerott: 10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Arianna Sturdivant: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
- Mele Kailahi: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Oral Roberts
|L 72-63
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 63-50
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 72-66
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/14/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Texas
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
