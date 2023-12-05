The Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Buffaloes give up.

When it scores more than 62.7 points, UT Arlington is 1-4.

Colorado's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The 83.4 points per game the Buffaloes score are just 0.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (83).

Colorado is 6-0 when scoring more than 83 points.

When UT Arlington gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.

The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.5%).

The Mavericks shoot 37.5% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Buffaloes allow.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

11.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Hannah Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Nya Threatt: 7.3 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Schedule