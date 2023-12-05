The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on ESPN.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

UConn has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 34th.

The Huskies put up 13.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).

UConn is 7-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

North Carolina is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 46th.

The Tar Heels put up 24.7 more points per game (86.3) than the Huskies give up (61.6).

When North Carolina gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 6-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Huskies were better at home last year, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.

UConn sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2.

At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.1.

At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.0%) than away (29.3%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule