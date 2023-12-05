Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Tarrant County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity High School - Euless at Royse City High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

5:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Joshua High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Burleson High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Lamar High School - Arlington