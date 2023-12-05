If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Scurry County, Texas today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ira High School at Robert Lee High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Robert Lee, TX

Robert Lee, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Borden County High School at Hermleigh High School