How to Watch the Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena.
Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats' 69.2 points per game are 16 more points than the 53.2 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
- Sam Houston has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 53.2 points.
- Texas Tech's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Red Raiders put up 6.4 more points per game (73.2) than the Bearkats allow (66.8).
- Texas Tech has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
- Sam Houston has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Red Raiders shoot 43.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Bearkats allow defensively.
- The Bearkats' 35 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Red Raiders have given up.
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Texas State
|W 66-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/25/2023
|UTSA
|L 63-56
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 65-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/10/2023
|Texas College
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
