The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 69.2 points per game are 16 more points than the 53.2 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

Sam Houston has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 53.2 points.

Texas Tech's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.

The Red Raiders put up 6.4 more points per game (73.2) than the Bearkats allow (66.8).

Texas Tech has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Sam Houston has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.

The Red Raiders shoot 43.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Bearkats allow defensively.

The Bearkats' 35 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Red Raiders have given up.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%

Sam Houston Schedule