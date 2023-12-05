Tuesday's game features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) squaring off at United Supermarkets Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-55 win for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Bearkats took care of business in their last game 65-62 against Florida A&M on Friday.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 76, Sam Houston 55

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats registered their signature win of the season on November 21, when they took down the Texas State Bobcats, who rank No. 134 in our computer rankings, 66-62.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Sam Houston is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

The Red Raiders have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 134) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 286) on December 1

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 329) on November 11

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats put up 69.2 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (227th in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.

