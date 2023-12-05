The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Parker County, Texas today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spurger High School at Apple Springs High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Apple Springs, TX

Apple Springs, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliday High School at Millsap High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Community Christian High School at Victory Baptist Academy