The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) hope to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Boise State Broncos (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas Stats Insights

North Texas is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 275th.

The Mean Green's 70.7 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Broncos give up.

North Texas is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Mean Green conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (53) than away (59.8).

At home, North Texas drained 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than away (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule