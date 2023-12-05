Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Moore County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainview High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dumas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.