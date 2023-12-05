Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Woodlands High School at New Caney High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lifestyle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.