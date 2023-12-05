Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lynn County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Lynn County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lynn County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smyer High School at Tahoka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
