Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Lee County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Lee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weimar High School at Dime Box High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dime Box, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
