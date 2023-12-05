Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lampasas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lampasas County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lampasas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lometa High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
