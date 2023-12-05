Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Joseph Catholic School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.