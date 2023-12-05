Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hockley County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hockley County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smyer High School at Tahoka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.