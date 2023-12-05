Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Galveston County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dickinson High School at Ball High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Galveston, TX

Galveston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Foster High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Angleton High School