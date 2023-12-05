Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fannin County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Savoy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avery High School at Dodd City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dodd City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.