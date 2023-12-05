Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coke County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Coke County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Coke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ira High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
