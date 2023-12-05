High school basketball competition in Bosque County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Milano High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5

6:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Springs High School at Jonesboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jonesboro, TX

Jonesboro, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas Wind at Morgan High School