Baylor vs. Seton Hall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 5
The No. 9 Baylor Bears (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ferrell Center as big, 11-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Ferrell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-11
|151.5
Baylor Betting Records & Stats
- Baylor's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points six times.
- The average point total in Baylor's outings this year is 161.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bears have put together a 5-2-1 record against the spread.
- Baylor (5-2-1 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 33.9% more often than Seton Hall (2-4-1) this year.
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|6
|75%
|92.8
|170.8
|68.5
|135.2
|148.9
|Seton Hall
|3
|42.9%
|78.0
|170.8
|66.7
|135.2
|139.3
Additional Baylor Insights & Trends
- The 92.8 points per game the Bears score are 26.1 more points than the Pirates give up (66.7).
- Baylor is 5-2-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|5-2-1
|3-2-1
|6-2-0
|Seton Hall
|2-4-1
|0-0
|4-3-0
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Seton Hall
|14-3
|Home Record
|9-6
|5-5
|Away Record
|6-7
|10-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-5-1
|Away ATS Record
|9-3-1
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|8-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
