The Dallas Stars, including Roope Hintz, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Does a bet on Hintz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Roope Hintz vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:15 on the ice per game.

Hintz has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hintz has a point in 13 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

Hintz has an assist in nine of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hintz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 3 20 Points 3 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

