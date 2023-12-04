How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Jaguars vs. Bengals Insights
- The Jaguars average just 1.1 more points per game (23.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.0).
- Cincinnati scores 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 Jacksonville allows.
- The Jaguars average 45.1 fewer yards per game (344.2) than the Bengals give up per outing (389.3).
- Cincinnati collects 291.7 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 342.4 Jacksonville allows.
- This season, the Jaguars average 106.2 yards per game on the ground, 33.4 fewer than the Bengals allow per contest (139.6).
- This year Cincinnati runs for 11.6 fewer yards per game (75.8) than Jacksonville allows (87.4).
- The Jaguars have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 19 takeaways.
- This season Cincinnati has nine turnovers, 11 fewer than Jacksonville has takeaways (20).
Jaguars Home Performance
- The Jaguars' average points scored at home (20.5) is lower than their overall average (23.1). But their average points allowed at home (21.5) is higher than overall (20.5).
- The Jaguars' average yards gained at home (303.0) is lower than their overall average (344.2). But their average yards allowed at home (346.3) is higher than overall (342.4).
- Jacksonville accumulates 208.5 passing yards per game at home (29.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 247.3 at home (7.7 less than overall).
- The Jaguars accumulate 94.5 rushing yards per game at home (11.7 less than their overall average), and give up 99.0 at home (11.6 more than overall).
- The Jaguars convert 32.5% of third downs at home (4.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 40.8% at home (5.8% higher than overall).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|L 34-3
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|W 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|W 24-21
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
|12/24/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
Bengals Away Performance
- The Bengals put up 18.2 points per game in away games (1.1 less than their overall average), and give up 24.4 in away games (2.4 more than overall).
- The Bengals' average yards gained (281.0) and allowed (381.8) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 291.7 and 389.3, respectively.
- In road games, Cincinnati racks up 179.0 passing yards per game and gives up 223.6. That's less than it gains (215.9) and allows (249.6) overall.
- On the road, the Bengals accumulate 102.0 rushing yards per game and give up 158.2. That's more than they gain (75.8) and allow (139.6) overall.
- The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage away from home (24.6%) is lower than their overall average (34.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (45.8%) is higher than overall (44.2%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|L 30-27
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 16-10
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|NBC
