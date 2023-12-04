Houston Christian vs. Wichita State December 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-4) face the Wichita State Shockers (2-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Daniela Abies: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 15 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Salese Blow: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
