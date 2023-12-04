For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Craig Smith a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Smith has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 2-0 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

