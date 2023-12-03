Sunday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) and the UTEP Miners (4-4) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UTSA squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Miners' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 66-59 loss to Colorado State.

UTEP vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTEP vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 70, UTEP 62

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners' best win this season came in a 62-60 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos on November 11.

UTEP has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Based on the RPI, the Roadrunners have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 276) on November 11

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 314) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Erin Wilson: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Mahri Petree: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Adhel Tac: 8.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners put up 67.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

