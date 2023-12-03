The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 77.2 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns give up.

UConn is 4-2 when it scores more than 49.9 points.

Texas is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Longhorns put up 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.

Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

When UConn allows fewer than 91.8 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.9% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Longhorns have given up.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule