Sunday's game between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) and the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with Texas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 3.

The Longhorns head into this contest after a 112-74 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

The Longhorns came out on top in their last game 112-74 against Oral Roberts on Wednesday. The Huskies won their last game 71-63 against Kansas on Saturday. In the victory, Taylor Jones paced the Longhorns with 27 points. Paige Bueckers scored a team-leading 22 points for the Huskies in the victory.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

On November 23 against the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings, the Longhorns claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-42 victory at a neutral site.

Texas has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

The Longhorns have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 122) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 146) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 16, the Huskies beat the Maryland Terrapins, a top 50 team (No. 35) in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-48.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.

UConn has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the country.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 41) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 67) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 202) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 41.9 points per game (scoring 91.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 49.9 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball) and have a +335 scoring differential overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and conceding 63.8 per outing, 179th in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.

