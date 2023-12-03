Sunday's game at Moody Center has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) matching up with the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) at 3:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a 72-69 victory for Texas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Longhorns head into this matchup after a 112-74 win against Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Longhorns earned a 112-74 win against Oral Roberts. In their last matchup on Saturday, the Huskies claimed a 71-63 win against Kansas. In the Longhorns' win, Taylor Jones led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 16 rebounds and zero assists). Paige Bueckers' team-high 22 points paced the Huskies in the win.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns beat the Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 96-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-42 win on November 23 -- their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

The Longhorns have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 122) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 130) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 146) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 80-48 victory on November 16 against the Maryland Terrapins, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

The Longhorns have tied for the first-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 41) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 67) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 202) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 41.9 points per game. They're putting up 91.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 49.9 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per outing (179th in college basketball).

