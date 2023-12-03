Sunday's game features the SMU Mustangs (5-3) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) squaring off at Moody Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-61 win for heavily favored SMU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

According to our computer prediction, SMU is projected to cover the spread (5.5) against Texas A&M-Commerce. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 142.5 over/under.

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum Line: Texas A&M-Commerce -5.5

Texas A&M-Commerce -5.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M-Commerce -250, SMU +200

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 76, Texas A&M-Commerce 61

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Pick ATS: SMU (+5.5)



SMU (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SMU, who is 2-5-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Lions' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Mustangs' games have gone over. The two teams score 144.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.5 points per game (229th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (45th in college basketball).

SMU averages 35.0 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 32.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

SMU knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 32.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.1%.

SMU wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.1 (128th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

