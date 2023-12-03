The SMU Mustangs (5-3) battle the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU matchup.

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-Commerce (-5.5) 142.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends

SMU has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Lions have gone over the point total twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.