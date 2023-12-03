The SMU Mustangs (5-3) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
  • SMU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 47th.
  • The Mustangs put up an average of 72.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 71.1 the Lions allow.
  • SMU has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).
  • Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin L 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe W 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton L 65-63 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

