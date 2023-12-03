The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites against the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -11.5 148.5

Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average point total in Sam Houston's contests this year is 146.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bearkats are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bearkats have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sam Houston has a 86.7% chance to win.

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 4 57.1% 73.4 157 73.0 150.3 136.8 Lamar 4 66.7% 83.6 157 77.3 150.3 149

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats average only 3.9 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Cardinals allow (77.3).

When Sam Houston totals more than 77.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 4-3-0 0-0 6-1-0 Lamar 5-1-0 2-0 5-1-0

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston Lamar 12-1 Home Record 6-9 11-6 Away Record 2-12 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

