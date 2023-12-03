Paris Saint-Germain versus Le Havre AC is one of many solid options on today's Ligue 1 schedule.

Watch Le Havre AC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain journeys to match up with Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-340)

Paris Saint-Germain (-340) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+850)

Le Havre AC (+850) Draw: (+500)

Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient is on the road to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Favorite: Toulouse FC (+100)

Toulouse FC (+100) Underdog: FC Lorient (+280)

FC Lorient (+280) Draw: (+255)

Watch AS Monaco vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC travels to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: AS Monaco (-160)

AS Monaco (-160) Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+400)

Montpellier HSC (+400) Draw: (+350)

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 makes the trip to take on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-125)

Stade Brest 29 (-125) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+360)

Clermont Foot 63 (+360) Draw: (+275)

Watch Lille OSC vs FC Metz

FC Metz is on the road to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Favorite: Lille OSC (-215)

Lille OSC (-215) Underdog: FC Metz (+600)

FC Metz (+600) Draw: (+370)

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes journeys to match up with Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-110)

Olympique Marseille (-110) Underdog: Stade Rennes (+300)

Stade Rennes (+300) Draw: (+280)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.