How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 3
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on Saturday's Liga MX schedule, including Club Leon taking on CF America.
Information on live coverage of Saturday's Liga MX action is included for you.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF America vs Club Leon
Club Leon journeys to take on CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-170)
- Underdog: Club Leon (+425)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch CF Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis makes the trip to take on CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (-220)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+550)
- Draw: (+360)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
