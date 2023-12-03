How to Watch Lamar vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- This season, Lamar has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 32nd.
- The Cardinals' 83.6 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 73.0 the Bearkats give up.
- Lamar is 4-2 when it scores more than 73.0 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
- The Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Lamar made fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 83-72
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-81
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Montagne Center
